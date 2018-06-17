Analysts Issue Forecasts for Radius Health Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2019 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Radius Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Radius Health traded down $0.20, reaching $30.54, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 784,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,000. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,050,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,520,859.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,866,423.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,600. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

