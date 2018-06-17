Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Raja Petrakian Sells 5,659 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Raja Petrakian sold 5,659 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $416,672.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raja Petrakian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Raja Petrakian sold 1,026 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $71,973.90.

Shares of Power Integrations opened at $78.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,251,000 after buying an additional 73,087 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,386,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,777,000 after purchasing an additional 169,178 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 976,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,835,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

