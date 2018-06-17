Buckingham Research Increases Ralph Lauren (RL) Price Target to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Buckingham Research from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RL. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Ralph Lauren opened at $139.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

