Ramaco Resources (METC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ramaco Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.5588375814509 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of METC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.27. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

