Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Increased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 316.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 497,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,262,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter Stanley Berman bought 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $499,999.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $1,006,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.33. 1,426,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,386. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.07 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

