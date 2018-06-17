Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 748,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $89.20. 4,208,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,953. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.