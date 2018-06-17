Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTE. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. GMP Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,933. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.11). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of C$286.07 million during the quarter.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$75,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,300 in the last three months.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

