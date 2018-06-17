Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Worldpay (WP)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

WP stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. Worldpay has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,686,428. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

