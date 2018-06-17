Rcoin (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $320.00

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Rcoin

Rcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token.

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

