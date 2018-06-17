Read (CRYPTO:READ) Price Reaches $0.0097

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Read has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Read has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $191,680.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Read token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OEX, BigONE and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00257906 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094447 BTC.

About Read

Read was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Read is read.lianzai.com. Read’s official Twitter account is @READ_Token.

Read Token Trading

Read can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, CoinEgg and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Read directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Read should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Read using one of the exchanges listed above.

