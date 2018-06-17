RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Major Shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 45,111 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 45,111 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,683,202.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,348,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,381,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealPage alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 166,280 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $10,139,754.40.

On Thursday, June 7th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 119,484 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $7,213,249.08.

On Friday, May 11th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $16,897,978.51.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,304 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,374.72.

On Thursday, March 29th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 174,432 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $8,965,804.80.

On Monday, March 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,117 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,447,234.29.

On Thursday, March 8th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 126,405 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $6,699,465.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 57,358 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $3,000,396.98.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 312,682 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $16,534,624.16.

RealPage traded up $0.05, hitting $59.95, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 690,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.53 and a beta of 1.13.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $201.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 148,847 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.