RealPage (RP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RealPage to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

RealPage opened at $59.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. RealPage has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 15,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $839,034.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,038,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,642,666 shares of company stock worth $153,665,958. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RealPage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RealPage by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 255,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in RealPage by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 577,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

