Red Pulse Price Reaches $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and $446,771.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Abucoins, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001241 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,926,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.red-pulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, TDAX, Kucoin, Abucoins, Bitbns, Binance, Coinrail, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.