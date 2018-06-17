Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded up $1.05, reaching $54.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 275,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,794. The company has a market cap of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

