RedCoin (RED) Achieves Market Cap of $110,167.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One RedCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $110,167.00 and $460.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.01474670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007311 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013736 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019516 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

