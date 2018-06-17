Neil Stahl Sells 11,407 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,324,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $315.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $543.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165,627 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $290.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

