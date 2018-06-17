Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,008 shares of company stock valued at $43,675,567 in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $522.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $367.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.30. 1,034,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,390. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

