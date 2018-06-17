Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $94.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

