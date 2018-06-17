REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR traded down $0.14, reaching $14.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.58.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.