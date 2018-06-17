RenaissanceRe (RNR) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RenaissanceRe earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8015835184337 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $663.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.39 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $148,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

