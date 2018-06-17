Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic Services (RSG) to “Hold”

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services reported strong first-quarter 2018 results with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s performance is likely to be hurt by protracted weakness in special waste, industrial volumes and tight municipal budgets. Changing regulations impose new compliance requirements on Republic Services, which may alter its current method of doing business and ultimately increase costs and compress margins. The ability to adequately increase pricing to offset wage and other cost inflation to avoid margin erosion remains another concern. Nevertheless, the company continues to generate significant free cash flow, which is utilized for increased dividend payment, repurchasing shares and strategic acquisitions. It is currently focusing on a series of quality acquisition opportunities for a healthy long-term growth. The stock has slightly outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $69.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,419.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,464 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $91,949,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,097 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5,223.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

