Control4 Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (CTRL)

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Control4 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRL. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Control4 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Control4 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Control4 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.65 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ:CTRL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,976. Control4 has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $661.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.25.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Control4 had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Control4 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 369,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Control4 by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 860,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $25,924.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,815 shares of company stock worth $703,523. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

