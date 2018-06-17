Manitowoc Company Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.95 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manitowoc to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of MTW opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.96 million, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.54. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $22,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,353.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $5,287,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $7,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

