Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ResMed (RMD) Stock Price

Media stories about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.4711225975784 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ResMed traded down $0.96, reaching $105.80, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,090. ResMed has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $56,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,713.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

