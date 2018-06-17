ResMed (RMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 25th. They currently have $116.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the third quarter on a promising note. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as new mask products and devices. The company is also focusing on product innovation through research and development. In terms of recent developments, the company recently received reimbursement approval for mandibular repositioning devices in France. Further, the company announced that South Korea will start reimbursing diagnosis and therapeutic treatment for sleep apnea in the near term. All these factors boost investor faith in the stock. Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to challenging pricing scenario. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.93. ResMed has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $107.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.75 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $291,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

