Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resource Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Resource Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Resource Capital traded up $0.04, hitting $9.98, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 111,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,619. The company has a current ratio of 130.99, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.91. Resource Capital has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. Resource Capital had a net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. research analysts predict that Resource Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resource Capital news, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,775 shares of company stock worth $236,737. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resource Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resource Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resource Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Resource Capital by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,414 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resource Capital Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

