Restaurant Group PLC (RTN) Receives GBX 310.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.89 ($4.21).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 225 ($3.02) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 425 ($5.70) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:RTN traded up GBX 31.80 ($0.43) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 313.40 ($4.21). 443,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($5.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $6.80.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply