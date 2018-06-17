Restaurant Group PLC (RTN) Receives GBX 310.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.89 ($4.21).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 225 ($3.02) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 425 ($5.70) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:RTN traded up GBX 31.80 ($0.43) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 313.40 ($4.21). 443,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($5.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $6.80.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

