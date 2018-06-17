Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIR. ValuEngine raised Restoration Robotics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Restoration Robotics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Restoration Robotics traded up $0.15, hitting $3.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 109,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,307. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Clarus Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $16,422,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.