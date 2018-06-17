Very Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rev Group (REVG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) has trended very positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rev Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.55 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.379520313282 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Rev Group traded down $0.06, reaching $15.94, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,266,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,155. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

