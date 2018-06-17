Reviewing ACM Research (ACMR) & Brooks Automation (BRKS)

ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $36.51 million 5.22 -$310,000.00 $0.19 73.58 Brooks Automation $692.89 million 3.70 $62.61 million $1.24 29.32

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ACM Research does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 15.55% 15.97% 11.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACM Research and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 2 5 0 2.71

ACM Research presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given ACM Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats ACM Research on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

