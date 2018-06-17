Reviewing Athene (NYSE:ATH) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Athene (NYSE: ATH) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Athene alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Athene and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 4 10 0 2.71 American Equity Investment Life 0 4 2 0 2.33

Athene presently has a consensus target price of $62.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.00%. Given Athene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Athene does not pay a dividend. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 16.41% 12.51% 1.14% American Equity Investment Life 8.49% 11.22% 0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athene and American Equity Investment Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $8.73 billion 1.07 $1.45 billion $5.66 8.24 American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.84 $174.64 million $3.16 11.52

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Athene has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athene beats American Equity Investment Life on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.