Reviewing Babcock International (BCKIY) and Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International (NYSE: HIL) and Babcock International (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Hill International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Hill International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Babcock International pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hill International does not pay a dividend. Babcock International pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hill International and Babcock International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Hill International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hill International and Babcock International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hill International and Babcock International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International $520.85 million 0.59 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Babcock International $6.17 billion 0.82 $407.61 million $1.09 9.17

Babcock International has higher revenue and earnings than Hill International.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Babcock International

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

