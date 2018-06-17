Critical Contrast: CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

CAE (NYSE: CAE) and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CAE has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.21 billion 2.54 $270.72 million $0.87 24.10 Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock $5.01 billion 0.87 $295.80 million $5.46 14.38

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than CAE. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CAE pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CAE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 12.30% 13.53% 5.48% Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 8.25% 12.68% 3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 0 2 10 0 2.83

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $128.09, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than CAE.

Summary

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock beats CAE on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products. Its Global Pet Supplies segment offers dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; pet health and grooming products; and aquariums and aquatic health supplies. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents; household insecticides and pest controls; and personal use pesticides and insect repellent products. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, and air fresheners and washes; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, and sealants and accessories. The company sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of HRG Group, Inc.

