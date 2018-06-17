Comparing CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and Sky Solar (SKYS)

Sky Solar (NASDAQ: SKYS) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sky Solar alerts:

0.1% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A CPFL Energia 4.98% 12.30% 3.30%

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sky Solar and CPFL Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $56.73 million 7.22 -$33.17 million N/A N/A CPFL Energia $8.38 billion 0.70 $369.49 million N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sky Solar and CPFL Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00 CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sky Solar currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Sky Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats Sky Solar on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an independent power producer, develops, owns, and operates solar parks worldwide. It develops projects; and generates and sells electricity in the downstream solar market. The company also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline and related engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as is involved in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2016, the company developed 133 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 160.6 megawatts (MW) in Greece, Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 159.8 MW of solar parks. It also had 84.5 MW of solar projects under construction, 172.2 MW of shovel-ready projects, and 0.8 gigawatts of solar parks in pipeline. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.1 million customers; and had 315,538 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 450,247 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,259 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. As of November 30, 2017, CPFL Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.