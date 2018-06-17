Contrasting New Media Investment Group (NEWM) & Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) and New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Daily Journal does not pay a dividend. New Media Investment Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Media Investment Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daily Journal and New Media Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daily Journal $41.38 million 7.72 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A New Media Investment Group $1.34 billion 0.85 -$910,000.00 $0.54 34.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Daily Journal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of New Media Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Daily Journal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of New Media Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Daily Journal has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Media Investment Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daily Journal and New Media Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daily Journal 29.68% -2.87% -1.74% New Media Investment Group 0.15% 3.42% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daily Journal and New Media Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daily Journal 0 0 0 0 N/A New Media Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New Media Investment Group beats Daily Journal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

