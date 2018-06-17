Head to Head Analysis: VSE (VSEC) vs. Engility (EGL)

Engility (NYSE: EGL) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engility and VSE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engility $1.93 billion 0.57 -$35.19 million $2.33 12.87 VSE $760.11 million 0.70 $39.09 million N/A N/A

VSE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Engility and VSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engility 1 3 6 0 2.50 VSE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Engility presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Engility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Engility is more favorable than VSE.

Volatility & Risk

Engility has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engility and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engility -1.85% 11.70% 3.97% VSE 5.25% 9.88% 4.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Engility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Engility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Engility does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VSE beats Engility on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies. It offers systems engineering and integration services, including engineering and technology lifecycle support, information assurance, modeling and simulation, and architecture analysis and modernization; and cybersecurity services, such as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, independent test and evaluation, cybersecurity systems engineering, cyber quick reaction range capability, and cyber hunting. The company also provides high performance computing services comprising architecture and infrastructure design, data management and analytics, and integration and testing, as well as systems operation, optimization, and sustainment; and enterprise modernization services, which include architecture analysis and modernization, information technology services and solutions, and software development and integration. In addition, it offers mission and operations support solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, space launch and space flight, law enforcement, intelligence analysis, air traffic management, engineering and fabrication, and communication data exchange; and readiness and training solutions, including training development, learning, and knowledge management. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Chantilly, Virginia. Engility Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Birch Partners, LP.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support to the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and foreign military sales and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other U.S. and foreign military customers. This segment also provides IT and technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

