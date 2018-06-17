Baozun (BZUN) & EVINE Live (EVLV) Critical Survey

EVINE Live (NASDAQ: EVLV) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of EVINE Live shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EVINE Live has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVINE Live and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $648.22 million 0.12 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -118.00 Baozun $637.66 million 5.46 $32.10 million $0.55 114.24

Baozun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVINE Live. EVINE Live is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live 0.05% 1.90% 0.61% Baozun 5.00% 12.23% 7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVINE Live and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baozun 0 1 2 0 2.67

EVINE Live currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 40.58%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats EVINE Live on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, automobile, and mother and baby categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

