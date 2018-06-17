Financial Survey: Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) versus FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ: IPDN) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Professional Diversity Network and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $192.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -106.27% -50.94% -30.04% FactSet Research Systems 19.07% 54.00% 22.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.78 -$22.28 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.22 billion 6.81 $258.25 million $7.31 29.17

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Professional Diversity Network does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Professional Diversity Network on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

