Head to Head Comparison: Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) & Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Golar LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 1 2 3 0 2.33 Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 2 0 0 1.67

Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 29.68% 16.74% 5.00% Hornbeck Offshore Services 8.82% -7.48% -3.78%

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 122.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $433.10 million 2.50 $129.28 million $1.88 8.26 Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.62 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.28

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

