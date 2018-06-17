Comparing IMPINJ (PI) and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY)

IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of IMPINJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of IMPINJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -24.95% -11.89% -9.03% FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.03% 12.82% 11.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMPINJ and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $125.30 million 3.81 -$17.32 million ($0.29) -77.24 FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.99 $1.64 billion $0.85 23.85

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IMPINJ. IMPINJ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMPINJ and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 5 2 0 2.29 FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

IMPINJ presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given IMPINJ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR.

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats IMPINJ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machine. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

