Reviewing International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) & Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 8.83% 27.89% 10.46% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.34% 5.30% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Westlake Chemical Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion 2.93 $295.66 million $5.89 21.43 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.68 $48.67 million $1.72 14.39

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Westlake Chemical Partners. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 5 0 2.27 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus price target of $144.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is a vertically-integrated, international manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

