Contrasting Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B (ANCUF) & Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B (OTCMKTS: ANCUF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both large-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B alerts:

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B 3.59% 28.40% 9.30% Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07%

Volatility & Risk

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.04 12.69

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Kroger 0 12 10 0 2.45

Kroger has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B.

Summary

Kroger beats Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. The company's convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings, as well as other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac's, Kangaroo, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz, Shell, Esso, and Re.Store. The company is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; and issuance of money orders and cashing cheques, as well as automatic teller machines and car wash services. As at April 30, 2017, it operated and licensed 10,869 convenience stores, which include 8,011 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 1,700 stores, which are operated by independent operators under the Circle K banner in China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and convenience stores comprise a limited assortment of staple food items and general merchandise, as well as sells fuel. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.