Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) & SenesTech (SNES) Financial Comparison

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get SenesTech alerts:

This table compares SenesTech and Marrone Bio Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -17,962.50% -205.29% -151.86% Marrone Bio Innovations -144.82% N/A -62.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SenesTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SenesTech and Marrone Bio Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marrone Bio Innovations 0 2 1 0 2.33

SenesTech presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 405.95%. Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus price target of $2.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given SenesTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SenesTech and Marrone Bio Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $50,000.00 555.74 -$12.28 million ($1.12) -1.50 Marrone Bio Innovations $18.17 million 9.94 -$30.92 million ($1.07) -1.65

SenesTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marrone Bio Innovations. Marrone Bio Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SenesTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SenesTech has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SenesTech beats Marrone Bio Innovations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The company's products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an sun protectant product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene and Zelto, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Further, it provides Stargus and Amplitude, a biofungicide for improving plant health. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.