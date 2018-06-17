Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) & CareDx (CDNA) Head to Head Survey

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -290.61% -50.53% -40.91% CareDx -115.91% -158.93% -19.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of CareDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 55.47 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -5.33 CareDx $48.32 million 11.53 -$55.46 million ($0.77) -20.51

Miragen Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miragen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Miragen Therapeutics and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 CareDx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.19, indicating a potential upside of 133.84%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential downside of 24.79%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than CareDx.

Risk & Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats CareDx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc., a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics. The Post-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients. It offers AlloMap, a heart transplant molecular test; and AlloSure, a donor-derived cell free DNA test initially used for kidney transplant patients. The Pre-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and organs. It sells Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HAL) alleles based on sequence-specific primer technology; Olerup QTYPE, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; Olerup SBT, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; and XM-ONE, a test that identifies a patient's antigens against HLA Class I or Class II, as well as antibodies against a donor's endothelium. This segment offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

