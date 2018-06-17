Reviewing Msci (MSCI) and First Data (FDC)

Msci (NYSE: MSCI) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Data does not pay a dividend. Msci pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Msci and First Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.27 billion 12.07 $303.97 million $3.98 43.40 First Data $12.05 billion 1.67 $1.47 billion $1.28 16.92

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Msci. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Msci and First Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Data 0 3 20 0 2.87

Msci presently has a consensus price target of $160.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. First Data has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given First Data’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Data is more favorable than Msci.

Volatility & Risk

Msci has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of First Data shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Msci shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of First Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and First Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 26.14% 109.18% 12.64% First Data 13.27% 23.21% 2.95%

Summary

Msci beats First Data on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

