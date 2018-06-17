Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Pretium Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.48%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -379.64% -574.62% -203.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $177.93 million 7.36 -$16.45 million $0.10 71.80 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.14 $6.58 million $2.94 5.12

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources. Opiant Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.