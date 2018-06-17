Financial Contrast: Parker Drilling (PKD) & Noble (NE)

Parker Drilling (NYSE: PKD) and Noble (NYSE:NE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling -23.72% -32.58% -9.65% Noble -32.20% -6.29% -3.46%

Volatility and Risk

Parker Drilling has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Parker Drilling and Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 1 0 0 2.00 Noble 3 9 3 0 2.00

Noble has a consensus target price of $4.46, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parker Drilling and Noble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $442.52 million 0.11 -$118.70 million ($0.84) -0.42 Noble $1.24 billion 1.03 -$516.51 million ($1.14) -4.54

Parker Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noble beats Parker Drilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

