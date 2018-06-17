Reviewing Provident Financial Services (PFS) & People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE: PFS) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $379.54 million 4.96 $93.94 million $1.52 18.49 People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.94 $337.20 million $1.04 18.01

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Services. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 25.30% 7.89% 1.06% People’s United Financial 21.64% 7.16% 0.90%

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial Services and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 4 2 0 2.33 People’s United Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $19.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats People’s United Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

