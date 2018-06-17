Reviewing SendGrid (SEND) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SendGrid and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 11.21 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -149.11 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock $1.79 billion 7.75 $173.53 million $1.75 69.43

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SendGrid and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 6 0 2.86 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 0 4 17 0 2.81

SendGrid currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $128.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given SendGrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SendGrid is more favorable than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 9.68% 24.72% 9.42%

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock beats SendGrid on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

