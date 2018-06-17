Reviewing Shiloh Industries (SHLO) & TriMas (TRS)

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shiloh Industries and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 TriMas 0 3 2 0 2.40

Shiloh Industries presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Shiloh Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shiloh Industries is more favorable than TriMas.

Risk and Volatility

Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shiloh Industries and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries 0.56% 6.94% 2.12% TriMas 5.78% 12.71% 6.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiloh Industries and TriMas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries $1.04 billion 0.21 -$690,000.00 $0.53 17.64 TriMas $817.74 million 1.70 $30.96 million $1.40 21.61

TriMas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiloh Industries. Shiloh Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriMas beats Shiloh Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch and transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, and inventory control services. Further, it provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, the company designs and manufactures precision blanks, ShilohCore acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, and precision machined components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to the OEMs. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets. This segment primarily operates under the Rieke name. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, and precision-machined components for use in commercial, maintenance and repair (MRO), and military aerospace applications and platforms to OEMs, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers. This segment offers its products under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Energy segment provides metallic and nonmetallic gaskets, bolts, fasteners, and specialty products for the petrochemical, petroleum refining, oil field, water/waste water treatment, and other industrial markets under the Lamons brand. The Engineered Components segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder name; and various natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for use in oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow Engine name. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, distributors, and licensees. The company is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

